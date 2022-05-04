VietJet resumes Bali flights

HO CHI MINH CITY, 4 May 2022: Vietjet Air resumed flights to Bali last week, ending a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and travel restrictions.

Flights to Bali launched in May 2019 and were popular with Vietnamese travellers who could fly directly to Bali without connecting with flights in Bangkok or Singapore.

Travel restrictions have been eased in Vietnam, and Indonesians can now visit the country for 30 days visa-free.

Flights operate four times weekly (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday), departing HCMC at 0814 and arriving in Bali at 1305. Flight time is three hours and 50 minutes. The roundtrip fare starts at USD236.

Meanwhile, since the reopening of Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport on 3 February 2022, the airport has recorded 859 flights and handled 133,083 passengers.

Including the VietJet Air flights, the airport musters 10 scheduled international routes, namely Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Istanbul, Perth, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City.

VietJet Air is the 13th airline connecting Bali with cities worldwide, after Garuda Indonesia, Singapore Airlines, Jetstar Asia, KLM Royal Dutch, Scoot, Malaysia Airlines, Jetstar Airways, Qatar Airways, AirAsia, Turkish Airlines, Thai AirAsia, and Qantas.