Indonesia adopts cautious reopening plan

DENPASAR, Bali, 3 May 2022: The Indonesian government increased nationalities eligible for visa-on-arrival (VOA) at the weekend as the country seeks to make it more convenient for international travellers to visit the country.

The additions to the latest VOA list are Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The 30-day visa-on-arrival facility is available at international airports in Bali, Jakarta, Medan, Surabaya, Manado, Makassar, Batam, Yogyakarta and Lombok, Asian Trails confirmed in its latest update for travel partners and customers. The seaports of Benoa (Bali) and in Riau Province (including Batam and Bintan) are also eligible for VOA.

The VOA fee remains IDR 500,000 (approximately USD35) and can be paid in all major currencies or credit cards upon arrival.

For nationals from nine ASEAN countries, the visa fee is waived for a 30-day stay.

Brunei Darussalam Cambodia Laos Malaysia Myanmar Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam

Latest entry rules

Travellers must show physical or digital evidence in English that the visitor is fully vaccinated at least 14 days before departure (no need for a booster shot).

Children under 18 years are exempted from this rule (previously under 12 years). They follow the same provisions for their parents or caregivers.

The traveller should download the PeduliLindungi application on one’s smartphone and fill out the e-Hac Indonesia within the application (the PeduliLindungi app is available for download on Apple and Android devices).

They must provide evidence of a negative PCR test taken in the country of origin within 48 hours of the scheduled flight departure.

Show evidence of health insurance covering Covid-19. No minimum cover is mentioned in the latest regulation, but Asian Trails recommends a minimum cover of USD25,000.

Upon arrival, no further PCR testing or quarantine is necessary if the body temperature is below 37.5 degrees Celsius. The visitor is free to travel anywhere in Indonesia.

A second PCR Test is only necessary if the visitor’s temperature is above 37.5 degrees Celsius.

See the full list of nationalities eligible for VOA;

https://kemlu.go.id/bern/en/news/17810/entering-indonesia-updated-on-6-april-2022

(Source: Asian Trails Indonesia and Indonesia Embassy Bern Switzerland)