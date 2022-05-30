JAL and Malaysia Airlines partner with ATPCO

SINGAPORE, 30 May 2022: Two Asia Pacific carriers, Japan Airlines and Malaysia Airlines, have signed multi-year deals with ATPCO for its pricing tool, Architect,

The airlines will draw on the tool’s next-generation capabilities and functionality which re-imagines traditional pricing management and fare filing processes, enabling airlines to transition from managing fares to managing their pricing strategy.

Japan Airlines selected Architect for its total price feature that displays the complete picture of the fares that flight shoppers see in the market, including the breakdown of taxes, surcharges, and carrier fees.

The pricing tool assembles this content automatically and calculates the bottom-line price with breakdowns, helping airlines manage their pricing strategies at scale through the entire workflow using Total Price.

Malaysia Airlines Group chief executive officer Izham Ismail added: “The flexibility offered and the ability to customize means we can see what we need to see while also enabling us to streamline the implementation of our pricing strategy. We were able to get up and running in only a few short weeks and are already benefitting from the clearer data Architect provides.”