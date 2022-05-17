Tim Russell joins Khiri Travel

BANGKOK, 17 May 2022: Khiri Travel, a leading destination management company headquartered in Bangkok, has hired Tim Russell as its group marketing manager.

Russell confirmed the appointment last week, saying in a social media post: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Group Marketing Manager at Khiri Travel.

Photo credit: Twitter

He leaves eRoam, where he worked as its commercial director (Southeast Asia) and global marketing during the Covid-19 crisis. eRoam is an Australia-based provider of travel technology solutions to tour operators, DMCs and travel agents.

He is best known for founding and developing TineriTineri, which allowed tour operators and travel agents to provide their clients with a user-friendly mobile itinerary app. He enthusiastically promoted the mobile app to inbound travel companies at international trade shows, including the annual ITB Asia up until the Covid-19 lockdown travel worldwide.

He officially joined Khiri Travel on 1 May. He is expected to take over the duties of Richard Brouwer, who held the chief commercial officer post from January 2016 to December 2019.