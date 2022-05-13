SINGAPORE, 13 May 2022: From the world’s largest theme and waterparks and a museum that transports visitors to the future to an authentic desert safari adventure, a summer in Dubai promises to delight all senses for travellers looking forward to a refreshing vacation.

For a limited time only, travellers from Singapore can enjoy special promotional fares to Dubai when flying with Emirates, with all-inclusive economy class fares from Singapore to Dubai starting at SGD579, business class fares starting at SGD2,529, and first-class fares starting at SGD8,949. Bookings open until 22 May 2022 for travel from 5 May to 31 December 2022, both dates inclusive.

Following the return of “My Emirates Pass Summer Edition”, Emirates’ customers arriving in or stopping over in Dubai can also unlock special deals and discover the best of the city’s attractions, retail experience, and culinary highlights.

From 1 May to 30 September 2022, Emirates customers can show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to enjoy exclusive deals at hundreds of retail, leisure, and dining outlets in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

Here are some of the attractions travellers should not miss when they set foot in Dubai.

Atlantis Aquaventure

Photo from Atlantis.

Among the world’s largest waterparks with over 105 slides, activities, and entertainment, the Atlantis Aquaventure is home to the world’s tallest waterslide, aptly named the ‘Odyssey of Terror’, as well as the famed ‘Leap of Faith’ open-air ride, which promises riders a euphoric experience with its speedy near-vertical plummet. Besides the thrills of the rides and slides, visitors can also get up close and personal with hundreds of marine animals inside the underwater world of the Shark Lagoon or suit up for an exhilarating afternoon of watersports at the private beach located within the waterpark. Visitors can take a stroll through the Lost Chamber Aquarium and discover the depths of the sea and the wonders of marine life. With more than 65,000 creatures within the 11-million-litre aquarium and 21 unique exhibits, it is the perfect learning journey for children and adults alike.

With the return of “My Emirates Pass Summer Edition”, Emirates customers can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification at the ticket counter to enjoy a 20% discount on general admission to Aquaventure Waterpark and a 40% discount on general admission to the Lost Chambers Aquarium.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

Photo from IMG Worlds of Adventure’s Facebook Page.

Among the world’s largest indoor theme parks and Dubai’s first mega themed entertainment destination, the IMG Worlds of Adventures brings together the best-loved cartoon and superhero themes with state-of-the-art roller coaster rides and adventure zones. Fans of The Avengers can bask in the Marvel Universe at the dedicated Marvel zone and walk in the shoes of their favourite superheroes for a day. Rides include the gravity-defying ‘Thor Thunder Spin’ and the hyper-realistic ‘Hulk Epsilon Base’ 3D ride. Meanwhile, visitors can catch characters from the Power Puff Girls and soar high on an adventure with Finn and Jake from Adventure Time at the Cartoon Network zone, which also houses the world’s largest Ben 10 retail store. To conclude the day, visitors can wind down by catching a film at the theme park’s massive IMAX theatre, which boasts three VIP screens and a seven-star service experience.

Emirates’ customers can enjoy a 30% discount on general admission to IMG Worlds of Adventure with “My Emirates Pass Summer Edition”.

Desert Safari with Arabian Adventures

Picture from Arabian Adventures’ Facebook Page.

A holiday to Dubai will not be complete without an escapade to the deserts. For those who thrive on adrenaline, buckle up, hold on tight, and be whisked off into the endless dunes on a trusty four-wheel drive. For those who prefer to savour the tranquillity of the desert, a plethora of other activities awaits – catch the sunset, ride a camel, enjoy a barbeque dinner, or try out glamping within the pristine dunes.

From 1 May to 30 September 2022, Emirates’ customers can enjoy a 15% discount when they book with Arabian Adventures for Exclusive Desert Experience – Private Vehicle, Shared Evening Safari with Premium Beverages, Dune Buggy Driver Experience, and VIP Desert Safari – Sharing.

Marina Sightseeing Cruise

Photo from Emirates.

For unrivalled panoramic views of the city’s most iconic skylines from the Arabian Gulf, travellers can hop onto the Marina Sightseeing Cruise, travelling through Dubai in a handcrafted wooden dhow. They can sit back, relax, and enjoy the hour-long tour offering a unique perspective of the city’s architecture, culture, and history.

Emirates’ customers landing in Dubai from 1 to 31 May can enjoy a complimentary Tour Dubai Marine Sightseeing Cruise.

Museum of the Future

Photo from Museum of the Future’s Facebook Page.

Touted as ‘the most beautiful building in the world, Dubai’s Museum of the Future welcomed its first visitors in February this year. Bringing together the best of science, technology, and innovation, the museum explores the endless possibilities and visions for the future of humanity. Visitors can expect cutting-edge multi-sensorial exhibits across seven floors as they journey to the year 2071. The pillarless architectural and engineering marvel stands at 77 meters and invites visitors to an inspiring and immersive experience they can never forget.

Shopping spree at The Dubai Summer Surprises

Photo from Pexels.

In addition to an exciting calendar of world-class culture, shopping, and dining, The Dubai Summer Surprises, one of the city’s major shopping and entertainment events, will also be running from 1 July to 4 September, with a packed line-up of events and family activities, exclusive shopping deals, fun competitions, and shop and win promotions.

With “My Emirates Pass Summer Edition”, Emirates’ customers can receive up to a 20% discount on full-price merchandise when they shop at Aldo, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

Emirates flies to over 130 destinations across six continents. Emirates will be increasing passenger services from Dubai to Singapore from seven weekly flights to 14 weekly flights, starting from 23 June 2022. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

Details of “My Emirates Pass Summer Edition” offers can be found on www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

