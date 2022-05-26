Cathay Pacific releases sustainability report

HONG KONG, 26 May 2022: The Cathay Pacific Group released its annual Sustainable Development Report earlier this week that addresses its commitment and progress towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Chief Executive Officer Augustus Tang said: “I am pleased to share our 2021 Sustainable Development Report, which sets out the specific progress we made last year towards our priority sustainability issues and being a good corporate citizen as the world tackled the Covid-19 pandemic. This included supporting our communities during this global health crisis and making new commitments toward greater diversity in our workforce and the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in our operations.

“As our industry makes a gradual recovery from the impact of COVID-19, the transition to low-carbon transport and towards sustainable aviation has reached a tipping point. Building on the carbon-neutral pledge we have made, we announced in 2021 our target of 10% SAF use for flights operated by Cathay Pacific by 2030.

“We also developed Asia’s first major Corporate SAF Programme in 2021, which came to fruition last month with the launch of its pilot phase, bringing SAF into Hong Kong International Airport for uplift for the very first time. Together with our partners and corporate customers, we will continue to connect Hong Kong to the world in sustainable ways as recovery accelerates.”

2021 report highlights

Making progress towards carbon neutrality: “We became one of the first airlines in Asia to target 10% SAF use by 2030 and have committed to purchasing more than 350 million gallons of SAF beginning from 2024 alongside our Oneworld Alliance peers. We also co-founded the Aviation Climate Taskforce, an industry platform through which we will accelerate the development of breakthrough technologies that will help drive the decarbonisation of civil aviation.”

Strong commitment to diversity: “We have pledged to increase female representation at senior positions by 25% – reaching 30% i– by 2025. A Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Steering Committee and a dedicated team were set up in 2021 to drive change.”

Full details of the group’s 2021 Sustainable Development Report are available here. To read more about Cathay Pacific’s Sustainable Development commitments, click here. For more information about its Corporate SAF Programme, please click here.