AirAsia flies from KUL to both Bangkok airports

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 May 2022: AirAsia Thailand will launch flights on 20 June from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Malaysia, making it the first low-cost airline to offer flights to Kuala Lumpur from Bangkok’s two international airports.

Travellers planning trips to Bangkok from Kuala Lumpur can now choose flights landing at Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) or Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK).

Flights on the Kuala Lumpur – Suvarnabhumi (BKK) route will operate twice daily. A promotional fare for AirAsia members sells for a minimum of MYR179 one way. Book promotional seats from now until 31 May for travel from 20 June to 29 October 2022 using the AirAsia Super App.

Commenting on the introduction of the new Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Kuala Lumpur route, AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “At present, the carrier operates three domestic routes from Suvarnabhumi, flying to Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi, and from June onwards will be operating our first international route with Suvarnabhumi-Kuala Lumpur.”

Fully vaccinated travellers between Thailand and Malaysia are no longer required to present a Covid-19 test result or undergo quarantine on arrival. Thailand will abolish the Thailand Pass requirement for Thai Nationals to enter the country from 1 June 2022.