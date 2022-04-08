Qatar kicks off World Cup packages

DOHA, Qatar, 8 April 2022: With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw completed and the 32-team tournament set to kick off on 21 November, Qatar Airways is offering fans worldwide all-inclusive travel packages.

Travel packages, including tickets to cheer on their favourite team, are available at qatarairways.com/FIFA2022.

Photo Credit: Qatar Airways. Al Bayt Stadium

Qatar estimates it will host more than 1.5 million fans for the most popular sporting event.

From now until 30 April, eligible members of the Qatar Airways Privilege Club who book an individual flight or a travel package during the FIFA World Cup period (15 November – 18 December 2022) will earn 5,000 bonus Avios upon completion of their journey.

Fans can choose from seven-tiered travel packages, which include return flights, match tickets and accommodation options. Customers can reserve their seats for their preferred matches and follow their favourite team. Qatar Airways’ travel packages start from USD3,400* per person.

The travel packages are currently accessible in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Georgia, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Nigeria, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, South Africa, Sudan, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Vietnam. Additional markets will be added soon (subject to licensing agreements).

The tournament will be held across eight world-class stadiums. The Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening game with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the final match of the tournament, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums will house 40,000 spectators. These include Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium.

*Starting price per person in a double room for comparison purposes only. This is subject to change depending on the city of departure and exchange rate.