Ovolo ushers in changes at the top

HONG KONG 12 April 2022: Boutique hotel collection Ovolo announces the promotion of Dave Baswal to the post of chief executive officer, allowing founder and executive chairman Girish Jhunjhnuwala to focus on branding, development, and strategic growth of the business.

The appointment comes as Ovolo prepares for the next phase of its evolution, with plans to expand into new markets as the hospitality industry recovers from the impacts of the pandemic.

With 20 years of experience in hospitality, finance and real estate management, Baswal has been instrumental in Ovolo’s growth during the pandemic and in building a strong team aligned around the group’s core values.

“Dave Baswal personifies the very best of Ovolo – someone with the passion for constantly improving the guest experience, the creativity to innovate new services, and the business acumen to deliver strong performance,” said Girish Jhunjhnuwala.”Most importantly, he shares the same people-centric ethos that is at the very heart of Ovolo, delivering happiness to our guests, our teams, and our stakeholders.

Jhunjhnuwala started his journey in real estate 20 years ago and launched Ovolo Hotels in 2010. He calls the latest development the perfect time to evolve the group under reinvigorated leadership.

Ovolo currently has 13 hotels and 12 restaurants across Hong Kong, Australia and Indonesia and is looking for expansion opportunities across the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the US.