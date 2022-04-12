Jetstar Asia wings its way to Danang

SINGAPORE, 12 April 2022: Jetstar Asia celebrated its return to Danang as flight 3K541 took off from Singapore’s Changi Airport Sunday evening after a two-year pause.

Jetstar Asia will operate two weekly services to Vietnam’s central coastal city with two-way quarantine-free flights now available between the two cities.

To mark the restart of the service, Jetstar Asia offers special one-way fares to Danang starting at SGD95 for travel from 19 April to 22 November 2022 bookable at jetstar.com.

First introduced in November 2015, the Jetstar Asia service carried more than 200,000 passengers between Singapore and Danang before flights paused in March 2020 due to the global pandemic.

Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi said the airline was excited to expand the Jetstar Asia network in Vietnam following the resumption of passenger services to Ho Chi Minh City last month.

“Danang has always been a key destination for our customers, not only for its beautiful sandy beaches, charming towns and incredible food but as one of the country’s largest cities. It is also an important destination for business travel,” said Pasupathi.

“As border measures continue to relax, it’s great to be able to offer convenient international travel once again, and we expect to see customer confidence and demand recover quickly.

“We’re excited to bring back our reliable on-time performance, great value and exceptional customer service to Da Nang and look forward to working closely with our partners to promote this incredible destination.”

Danang Tourism Promotion Center director, Nguyen Thi Hoai An, said they highly appreciate the efforts of Jetstar Asia to relaunch the Singapore – Danang flight right after Vietnam is fully opened for international tourists.

“Singapore is one of the important flight hubs to connect Da Nang to the rest of the world, facilitate oversea travellers to come to Da Nang and open avenues for business exchange,” she noted.

“We hope that international tourism in Danang will soon bounce back along with the proliferation of international flights. As important partners, we will join hands to promote Jetstar’s flights and contribute to aviation and tourism recovery”.

The new service 3K541 departs Singapore at 1855 and arrives in Danang at 2035. The return service, 3K542, departs at 2115 and arrives in Singapore at 0100 on the following morning.

Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy offers customers who book flights before 30 June 2022 a ‘fee free’ date change when travelling before 31 August 2023. Jetstar also has extended credit vouchers for use until at least 31 December 2022 for flights up to the end of 2023.