BALI, 12 April 2022: Holidays in Bali have so much to offer. From their famed beaches and surf to highland trekking to learning about the Balinese culture, it suffices to say that there’s something for everyone.

We’ve also got you covered if you’re thinking about some fun-filled water adventures that don’t involve going to the beach.

Bali Wake Park & Aqualand

Bali Wake Park first opened its doors in 2015 and brought wakeboarding boat-free – a first in Bali – to adrenaline junkies. Built around a 5-hectare lake, this cable wake park operates state-of-the-art full-size cable systems and lets you choose to wakeboard, kneeboard, waterski, or surf. Beginners can get their taste of riding, while the pros can hone their tricks on a series of slides and obstacles spread across the lake.



Photo credit: @chou_rman / Instagram

Aqualand was added in 2018, making them one of the largest aqua parks in Asia. Within the perimeter of the wake park, inflatables over 8 metres high lets you run, jump, slide and splash your way at this mega playground on the water. Challenge your friends on the obstacles, or simply bring out the child in you. Kids will have a blast bouncing on and off too!

You can easily spend an entire day there and recharge your batteries at the Cable Café or chill in their infinity pool and unwind at the Pool Bar with your favourite cocktail as you watch others having fun.

White Water Rafting

For some serious adrenaline rush, take the entire family down the rapids with a white water rafting adventure down Ayung River! While the littlest kids might not be suitable, your child as young as five can join the tour with Mason Adventures. Known for being Bali’s longest raft tour (12 km of river rapids), they are known for their professional services and for taking great care of all their guests, young and old (65 years old!), down class 2 and 3 rapids. Go on a wet and wild ride, and don’t forget to look around and soak in the scenic views as you go along!

Photo credit: Mason Adventures.

Largest Free-form Swimming Pool in Bali

Spend the day at Hard Rock Hotel Bali, at Bali’s largest free-form swimming pool! Not staying at the hotel? Grab yourselves a Day Pass to chill with loved ones. Kids will enjoy their time at the Kids Waterpark, going down the slide over and over again. Adults can do that too at the bigger slides at the main pool! Rent yourselves a cabana by the pool and take breaks from the sun.

Photo credit: @bali_nyamuk / Instagram



The price for the Day Pass can be fully redeemed for food & beverages at Splash Bistro, their poolside eatery that serves up wood-fired pizzas, burgers, pasta, and a kid-friendly menu, to fuel you up for the day.

Call up in advance as there may be blackout dates.

Odyssey Submarine Cruise

Thinking about water-fun adventures without actually getting wet? Go on a Bali Submarine Cruise with Odyssey Submarine! Without the need to be a swimmer or diver, you can now explore the beauty of the underwater world in a safe and comfortable environment. The submarine dive takes place in the eastern part of Bali at Amuk Bay Karangasem as the bay is known to have a deep-sea trench with the underwater scenery kept natural and untouched.





The submarines are battery-powered to reduce any external stresses to the marine environment, and each trip carries 36 passengers in an air-conditioned cabin, bringing you down to 30 metres – as deep as where divers go – so you can enjoy the sights of reefs, and marine creatures like a diver does but kept dry. For families with younger kids, this is definitely an activity in Bali to consider that will bring the wonders of marine life right before your child. The tour includes hotel transfer (it takes about 1 hour 40 minutes to drive from Kuta), a 45-minute dive, and lunch, so definitely cater at least half a day for it!

Read more about family-friendly dining places in Bali or where your kids can have fun learning while on holiday!

WHERE TO STAY

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Book early and save more on your Bali Escape. The package includes complimentary breakfast, a spa voucher worth IDR200,000 net and more! Click here to find out.

This article is brought to you by Hpaper Online – a travel publication by HPL Hotels & Resorts. For more travel guides, subscribe to Hpaper Online for more, and you will receive exclusive discounts just for email subscribers.

(Your Stories: HPL)