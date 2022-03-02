Thai Smile flies to Siem Reap

BANGKOK, 2 March 2022: Thai Smile, the low-cost subsidiary of Thai Airways International, resumes flights to Siem Reap in Cambodia on 3 March.

Fares went live on the airline’s website last week for the twice-weekly flights to Siem Reap, the town closest to Cambodia’s famous Angkor Wat historical park.

Flight WE 588 will depart Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport at 0735 on Thursday and 1840 on Saturday.

The regional airline will take over most of the destinations in Southeast Asia that were previously served by its parent airline THAI before the Covid-19 pandemic. Thai Smile operates a fleet of A320s.

Thai Smile has already resumed domestic flights from Bangkok to Phuket, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai but reduced frequency.

Bookings for the new Siem Reap service opened late last week for the 3 March launch. The cheapest Saver fare one-way is THB2,690. The Flexi fare one-way costs THB3,030 and the Plus fare one-way THB5600. A website check quotes a fare of THB5,455 for a roundtrip in the Saver fare category.