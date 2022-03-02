Travelport and Qatar renew partnership

SINGAPORE, 2 March 2022: Travelport and Qatar Airways have signed off on a long-term distribution agreement that will underpin the airline’s omnichannel, advanced retailing strategy.

The expanded agreement will include, for the first time, NDC content and advanced travel merchandising solutions – delivered via the next-generation Travelport+ platform.





In addition to extending a longstanding distribution agreement that delivers Qatar Airways content to Travelport-connected travel agencies globally, the agreement will also see Travelport distributing Qatar Airways’ NDC content. By enabling agencies to shop and book dynamic and personalized offers, the airline will offer differentiated value propositions closely tailored to micro customer segments.

About Travelport

