KUCHING, 22 March 2022: Miri, Kuching and Sibu were honoured recently as clean tourist cities after receiving the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard 2022-2024 Award at the national level from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC).

The winners showed outstanding ASEAN Tourism Standard compliance that guides destinations to provide high-quality and excellent service delivery for tourists.





The Miri City Council (MCC), Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) were among the seven local authorities in Malaysia which won the national award.

STB’s chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said, “This award is a testament to the efforts taken by the various stakeholders in Sarawak to transform and improve our cities, not only to enhance the quality of tourism but also to ensure we become more sustainable, responsible and cleaner. We believe this recognition further instils confidence in travellers in choosing Sarawak as their destination.”

“Research also shows that a rising number of travellers want to tread lightly. The modern tourist wants to give back to the countries and communities they visit and reduce their impact on the environment. Our goal is to continue driving campaigns and initiatives that underlines the role of the traveller in amplifying the potential of tourism while avoiding damage on the environment, traditions, culture, heritage and local communities.”

“On that front, we remain committed to the Responsible Tourism pledge that was taken in November 2021 by STB and industry players, which focuses on 3Es – Environmental Protection, Empowering Communities through Education, and Economic Viability and Impact.”

Sarawak is not only a state that is recognised for its natural wonders and ethnic diversity, but also for its culinary treasures and its cleanliness which provides an authentic Sarawakian experience to those visiting the state, making it a preferred destination for travellers worldwide.

“For Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians residing in Sarawak with work permits, this is the right time to discover our state, for double the deal, double the fun via Sia Sitok Sarawak (SSS) 3.0 and Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation (SSSA) 2.0. There are over 88 exciting packages for tours and activities throughout Sarawak, which includes day trips and multi-day trips. Currently, all the packages are selling well, so book your once in a lifetime adventure before it’s sold out!”

The booking period for both the campaigns deals ends on 30 April 2022, while the travelling period expires 31 May 2022.

For more information about Sarawak, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website at https://sarawaktourism.com or visit www.siasitok.sarawaktourism.com for more information on Sia Sitok Sarawak and Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation.

(Your Stories: STB)