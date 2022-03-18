OTM Mumbai closes on a high note

MUMBAI, 18 March 2022: OTM Mumbai India’s first major international travel trade show to promote tourism post-Covid pandemic concluded 16 March, having attracted over 600 travel exhibitors from 20 countries.

The three-day event hosted at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai showcased both domestic and outbound travel content at a time when the country is reopening for international flights and easing Covid-19 health rules.

Photo credit: OTM Facebook. Opening ceremony at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, 14 March.

Claiming India is emerging from the shadow of the Covid pandemic, show organisers emphasised India would soon be back on track to deliver 29 million outbound trips by 2025.

“The beginning of the end of the pandemic seems to be already visible, and international travel is likely to rebound in the latter part of 2022, if not before,” the organisers claimed on the closing day of the show.

On the sidelines of the exhibition hall, networking and sales pitches tourism leaders, including India’s tourism minister, addressed conference sessions 14 and 15 March under the theme, ‘Reconnect, Revive and Rejuvenate the Global Travel & Tourism Economy’.

OTM convenes biannually. The next edition is scheduled for 14 to 16 September at JIO World Convention Centre, Mumbai.