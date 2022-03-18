Thai Vietjet inaugurates Phnom Penh flight

BANGKOK, 18 March 2022: Thai VietJet, a low-cost airline based at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, successfully commenced a new international service between Bangkok and Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

Flight VZ720 from Bangkok was warmly welcomed by HE Gen Mao Havanall, Minister in Charge of State Secretariat of Civil Aviation; HE Panyarak Poolthup, Thailand’s Ambassador to Cambodia; Alain Brun, Chief Executive Officer of Cambodia Airports and Sao Wathana, Director of Phnom Penh International Airport.

Thai VietJet chief executive officer Woranate Laprabang said: “After a long market’s service disruption, Thai VietJet is delighted to spread our wings with the international flight network expansion once more. By connecting the two Southeast Asian economic, cultural hubs, the successful launch of Thai VietJet’s new Phnom Penh – Bangkok service is yet another milestone in the airline’s regional connectivity efforts.”

The airline will operate three flights weekly every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with a flight time of one hour and 10 minutes. Services will increase subject to market demand.

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Arrival VZ720 Bangkok Phnom Penh 08:30 09:40 VZ721 Phnom Penh Bangkok 10:30 11:45

In addition, Thai Vietjet has resumed scheduled service between Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), offering up to five flights weekly. There are plans to expand the international flight network to more destinations in the Asia-pacific region, such as Vietnam, Singapore and Taiwan.