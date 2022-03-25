MTCO names new executive director

BANGKOK, 25 March 2021: Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office has appointed Suvimol Thanasarakij as its new executive director, effective last week, 2022.

Tourism leaders of the six Greater Mekong Subregion countries (Cambodia, China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam) confirmed the appointment earlier this month after offering the job to Suvimol last November.





“We are happy to welcome Suvimol to our GMS tourism family, particularly as she is the first female executive director and the first one of GMS nationality in MTCO’s 16-year history,” said Somxay Sipaseuth, Deputy Director-General of the Tourism Development Department from the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism Lao PDR, which is also chair of the upcoming 49th GMS Tourism Working Group Meeting.

Suvimol replaces Jens Thraenhart, who left the MTCO last October to head Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

She has worked for the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) where she spent more than eight years managing tourism marketing projects. She also worked for the US Department of State, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok and Centara Hotels & Resorts.