SARAWAK, 25 March 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board participated in the recent virtual ITB Berlin Convention 2022 to increase Sarawak’s visibility amongst travellers and tourism players worldwide ahead of Malaysia’s reopening of borders 1 April.

STB, along with local travel and tour operators from the southern, central and northern regions of Sarawak, networked with global travel buyers via the ITB Berlin Digital Business Day 2022, an international virtual travel agency marketing show. The Sarawak stand was housed in Kuching Waterfront Hotel for the one-days virtual sessions.

Sabah’s message welcomed the return of international travellers, saying they can plan their return starting 1 April after lockdowns and restrictions disrupted travel over the last two years. The virtual ITB Berlin networking platform connected travel buyers and sellers worldwide.

STB’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said: “Our participation in ITB Berlin Convention 2022 is another step forward in allowing our local industry players to network with traders, buyers and media worldwide.

“Sarawak’s presence in ITB Berlin Convention 2022 is timely with the recent announcement of Malaysia’s borders reopening by the federal government. This platform allows Sarawak’s travel and tour operators to engage with a global audience as we prepare to welcome international travellers, who will contribute to our industry’s recovery.”

“We are geared up to present our best effort to make Sarawak a preferred tourism destination. We hope the continuous resilient spirit among Sarawak industry players will push and accelerate the progress of rebuilding our industry.”

For more information about Sarawak, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)