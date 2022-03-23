Indonesia navigates easing Covid rules

JAKARTA, 23 March 2022: Indonesia has expanded its visa-on-arrival list to 42 countries and is phasing in easier Covid-19 rules, including quarantine-free stays in a process that will continue in April the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said during a weekly press briefing earlier this week.

The country started this week to lift all quarantine requirements for overseas visitors, but foreign tourists still need to supply negative PCR test results before entering the country.

“In the next few months, we will carry out this life normalization, and we need all support. If the upcoming Eid al-Fitr (Ramadan fasting month 1 to 30 April) and homecoming goes smoothly, then the process will continue, and we will further expand economic activities in the community,” Anantara news quoted the minister saying.

He confirmed the decision to broaden the no-quarantine policy throughout Indonesia based on the success of pilot schemes in Bali, Batam and Bintan. They will serve as benchmarks to implement the same policy throughout Indonesia. Covid 19 infection rates are noticeably low in all three destinations.

However, he did warn that it would be necessary to face various new Covid-19 variants that continue to emerge during the transition process.

“The preparations toward the post-pandemic transition are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022,” he added.

Asian Trails in Indonesia updated the visa-on-arrival list changes in an email alert on Tuesday.

The visa-on-arrival costs IDR500,000 (USD 35). The passport needs to be valid for at least six months, and travellers may have to show a return ticket or onward flight from Indonesia.

Covid-19 related documents, as mentioned in my previous newsletter, are still required. Other nationalities not on the list must still apply for a B211A-visa.

Passport holders from the following countries no longer need to apply for a previously prepared visa when visiting Bali for tourism purposes. (*Latest additions).

Australia

Argentina*

Belgium*

Brazil*

Brunei

Cambodia

Canada

China*

Denmark*

France

Finland*

Germany

Hungary*

India*

Italy

Japan

Laos

Malaysia

Mexico*

Myanmar

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway*

Philippines

Poland*

Qatar

Seychelles*

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain*

South Africa*

Sweden*

Switzerland*

South Korea

Taiwan*

Thailand

Tunesia*

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Vietnam

(Source: Antara and Asian Trails Indonesia)