PG plans more VTL flights to Singapore

BANGKOK, 23 March 2022: Bangkok Airways will increase its Vaccinated Travel Lane flights to daily on the Samui to Singapore route starting 1 July.

Currently, the airline offers VTL flights from Samui to Singapore three times weekly on Monday, Thursday and Sunday.

Passengers who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine upon arrival in Singapore if they travel on approved VTL flights.

Thailand has been included in Singapore’s Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), allowing entry without quarantine for fully vaccinated passengers.

Details on the programme can be viewed at https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/vtl/requirements-and-process or visit https://www.thaiembassy.sg

Fully vaccinated arrivals from Singapore to Thailand, both Thai nationals and foreign travellers, may enter the country without quarantine by presenting a negative Covid-19 test result, registering on the Thailand Pass system (at least seven days prior to departure) and uploading required travel documentation to tp.consular.go.th.

As of 1 April, Thailand will end the requirement to present a negative PCR test result valid for not more than 72 hours before they board flights to Thailand.

Timetable shows VTL flights from Samui to Singapore