Indonesia abandons third-day PCR test

DENPASAR, Bali, 28 March 2022: Indonesia has abolished the third PCR test required from all foreign travellers during their third day in the country.

The change applies to international visitors arriving in Jakarta, Bali, Batam, Manado and Lombok.

mother with kids and luggage looking at planes in airport, family travel

Also, according to the latest government update, the four-day pre-booked travel package is no longer necessary.

Asian Trails managing director Björn Schimanski in his latest newsletter update, said the “most important change is the removal of a third PCR test on day three, and other details released by the government are “another major milestone towards normalisation for our industry.”

Depending on the nationality, visitors must present a B211A visa approval letter or request a Visa-on-Arrival.

Visitors must provide physical or digital evidence in English to confirm they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before departure (booster jab not necessary).

Children under 18 years are exempted from this rule (previously under 12 years).

Travellers must install the PeduliLindungi application on their smartphone and fill out the e-Hac Indonesia within the application (the PeduliLindungi app is available for download on Apple and Android devices).

They must provide evidence of the first negative PCR test taken in the country of origin not more than 48 hours before their flight departure.

They must buy health insurance covering Covid-19. (No minimum cover is mentioned in the latest update of regulations, but the standing recommendation is a minimum cover USD25,000 (or equivalent in other currencies).

A second PCR test will be required on arrival at the airport of entry directly after arrival. The payment for this test is IDR275,000 and needs to be paid on the spot by the client (other currency options and credit card payment available). There is also the option to book it in advance under: https://balitourismhospitality.com (select “entry Covid19 test”).

After leaving the airport, the traveller is required to immediately transfer to their accommodation and isolate in the room until PCR examination shows a negative test result (three to six-hour wait).

In its email newsletter to travel partners and guests, Asian Trails Indonesia recommends that travellers pre-book the first night at an accommodation provider certified for cleanliness and safety (CHSE-certified).

“They will be much better equipped to manage government procedures and will help to ensure that the PCR test result is presented to the guest promptly.”

After a negative result, they can travel freely within Indonesia. A third PCR test is no longer necessary. The four-day pre-booked package is no longer required.

Should the second PCR show a positive result but the patient is asymptomatic or shows only light symptoms, isolation or treatment is carried out in designated isolation hotels at the guests’ costs. More severe cases will be treated at dedicated referral hospitals paid for by the insurance policy.

Asian Trails emphasises that the Visa on Arrival* remains available for certain nationalities for arrivals to Bali, Bintan and Batam.

The recommendation is that travellers eligible for VOA should start their trips to Indonesia in Bali. They can then travel onwards to explore the other islands of Indonesia.

A special thanks to Asian Trails for presenting a clear update on Indonesia’s latest information regarding entry to the country.

(Source: Asian Trails Indonesia)

*List of VOA nationalities

https://mailchi.mp/asiantrails/bali-extends-border-re-opening-to-more-nations.