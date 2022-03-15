India tour operators launch roadshows

MUMBAI, 15 March 2022: To capitalise on pent up travel demand post the third pandemic wave in India, Thomas Cook (India) and its group company, SOTC Travel, have organised India’s first physical consumer roadshows – across 30 cities in India.

The holiday roadshows have been organised over weekends at viable catchment areas of India’s metros, mini-metros like Pune and Tier II markets, including Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hubli, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Indore, Bhopal, Mangaluru, Coimbatore, Kochi, Vijayawada, Surat and Baroda.

On the back of positive announcements on easing restrictions, reopening of borders, vaccine acceptance and reduced infection rates, the two companies’ internal data reveals high pent up travel demand from Indian consumers. With the upcoming long weekends and school spring and summer breaks, over 85% of its customers have expressed keen interest to plan their holidays.

To support customers, Thomas Cook and SOTC’s holiday roadshows in over 30 Indian cities. Weekends have been selected to offer families the convenience to walk in at leisure and plan their holidays together with the companies’ experts present on-ground to guide/assist them on travel and health and safety-related queries. The companies’ product range includes Indian and international favourites and a diversity of options for consumer segments such as multigenerational families, millennials/young professionals and couples/honeymooners. In addition to special group tours (accompanied by an experienced tour manager), the holiday portfolio includes personalised tours for a group of friends/extended family, individual/solo trips and customised options especially designed based on the customer’s unique preferences.

Special offers

• Buy one get one – companion free across select India and International holidays.

• Early bird offer on select tours.

• Holiday now, pay on return benefit.

• Risk-free holidays (zero cancellation charges, easy & free rescheduling, safety programme in association with Apollo Clinics, comprehensive travel insurance, on-ground teams and expert tour managers).

Range of holiday options

• Domestic favourites: Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Andamans, Goa, Rajasthan, Leh-Ladakh, the North East, and domestic cruises.

• International: Dubai, Abu-Dhabi, Maldives, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, USA (for visa holding customers), Egypt, Mauritius, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Turkey, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

• Outdoor adventure activities like biking, trekking, hiking, wildlife/safaris, and more.

• Wellness/spiritual programmes.

• Group gours/ customised holidays.

Thomas Cook (India) president and country head – Holidays, MICE, Visa Rajeev Kale said: “With customer confidence in travel being at an all-time high, we are witnessing a significant uptick in demand. In addition to our omnichannel network offering customers the convenience of selecting their preferred mode of contacting us, our multi-city holiday roadshow is aimed at personalised service at the customer’s doorstep. Our holiday experts at each venue will assist, reassure and guide customers in planning their weekend breaks, special celebrations/occasions and the much-awaited spring/summer school vacations.”

SOTC Travel president and country head Daniel D’souza added: “Indian customers have always preferred human interactions, more so given the complexities of travel in the Covid-era. And so to help our customers plan and co-curate their dream vacation, our multi-city holiday roadshows have been conveniently organised on weekdays, offering the personalised service of our holiday experts.”