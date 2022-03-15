PATTAYA, Thailand, 15 March 2022: Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is now certified with SHA Plus and SHA Plus Extra status, offering guests peace of mind and delivering full compliance in health, hygiene and safety.

Nestled on the quiet shore of Pattaya, Centara Grand Mirage offers a wide range of luxury rooms and suites (555 units), all with ocean views from room balconies.

The property’s signature attraction is the water park, a gentle jungle of lazy rivers, waterfalls and 12 slides that twist this way and that, providing excitement for all ages. Adults can take a quiet swim while enjoying a poolside cocktail or escape to SPA Cenvaree.

For the active at heart, the adventurer continues to discover The Lost World Adventure Land. Designed for families of all ages, it is located at the edge of the jungle waterpark. The outdoor play area also features an expansive three-level playground with thrilling fast slides, a trampoline zone and a crafts area.





Resort highlights

Water park with lazy river, swimming pools, lap pool, waterslides, cliff jumping and Monsoon Island; water play area

Kids’ Clubs with Camp Safari and E-Zone

SPA Cenvaree

Fitness Centre

Water sports

Rock climbing

Club Lounge & Zulu Family Club

Lost World Adventure Land, a new haven for excitement and adventure











“Centara Complete Care” programme includes enhanced measures in health, hygiene, sanitation and social distancing. Read more: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara-complete-care/

For information and reservations

Email: cmbr@chr.co.th

Tel. +66(0)3830 1234, +66(0)3805 1200

https://www.facebook.com/Centaragrandmirage

www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cmbr