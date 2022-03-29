DUBAI, UAE, 29 March 2022: Emirates will resume pre-pandemic flight frequencies to destinations in India starting 1 April 2022.

The airline will offer 170 weekly flights to nine cities in the country. The move comes on the back of the decision by the Indian government to restore international flights to and from the country in line with established bilateral agreements from the end of March 2022.

Emirates flights to India

Mumbai- 35 weekly flights

New Delhi- 28 weekly flights

Bengaluru – 24 weekly flights

Chennai- 21 weekly flights

Hyderabad- 21 weekly flights

Kochi- 14 weekly flights

Kolkata – 11 weekly flights

Ahmedabad- 9 weekly flights

Thiruvananthapuram- 7 weekly flights

Emirates has also brought back its customer-favourite Airbus A380 on a daily basis between Dubai and Mumbai in March 2022. Emirates flight EK 500/ 501 is operated by the iconic double-decker aircraft.

Customers travelling on Emirates across all classes of travel can enjoy an unparalleled flying experience with spacious cabins and signature service. During their flight, Emirates customers can savour regionally inspired meals and more than 4,500 channels of content on its award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice.

Customers travelling in First and Business Class with Emirates from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi can avail of complimentary chauffeur drive service to the airport and on arrival at select locations within the airline’s global network. Customers travelling in premium cabins and Emirates Skywards members in select membership tiers will also have access to Emirates’ exclusive lounge experience in Dubai and select airports worldwide.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services and recently took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, which have been extended to 31 May 2022. Keeping the health and well-being of its passengers as a top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey.

www.emirates.com

(Your Stories: Emirates)