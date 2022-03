THAI rebuilding post-Covid network

BANGKOK, 29 March 2022: Thai Airways International is reinstating flights to 34 destinations worldwide according to the airline’s Summer Flight Programme active from 27 March to 29 October 2022.

Flights are back on routes to four ASEAN cities with services to Manila, Jakarta, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, but notable exceptions exist. THAI will no longer serve Vientiane in Laos, Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Yangon in Myanmar, as well as Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam. Mekong region destinations will be served by THAI’s low-cost airline THAI Smile using A320s. In Bangkok, travellers arriving on TG flights will need to transfer to THAI Smile at Suvarnabhumi Airport. If they are Star Alliance passengers, the transfer will be reasonably seamless but could be more complicated when flying airlines that are not partners with THAI Smile.

As far as the summer timetable goes, THAI is not serving any of its Mekong region neighbours, including Kunming in China. The latter is due to the ongoing Covid lockdowns and the closure of China’s outbound travel market, TG is not scheduling any services to China in the summer timetable, except for Hong Kong.

Flights supporting Phuket Sandbox

1. Bangkok – Phuket – Frankfurt (vv): three flights per week every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

2. Bangkok – Phuket – London – Bangkok: three flights per week every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

3. Bangkok – Phuket – Sydney – Bangkok: three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

4. Bangkok – Phuket – Copenhagen – Bangkok: twice-weekly flights every Tuesday and Thursday, during 27 March – 30 April 2022.

5. Bangkok – Phuket – Stockholm – Bangkok: twice-weekly flights every Wednesday and Friday, during 27 March – 30 April 2022.

Intercontinental

1. Bangkok – London: 11 flights per week; daily flights by TG910; and four flights per week every Tuesday, Wednesday,Friday and Sunday by TG916 starting 29 May 2022.

2. Bangkok – Paris: daily flights.

3. Bangkok – Zurich: daily flights; and five flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday during 26 March – 4 July 2022.

4. Bangkok – Brussels: twice-weekly flights every Wednesday and Friday; and three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday starting 2 July – 30 August 2022.

5. Bangkok – Frankfurt: daily flights; and four flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday by TG922 starting 25 June 2022.

6. Bangkok – Munich: daily flights.

7. Bangkok – Copenhagen: five flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and daily flights starting 5 July 2022.

8. Bangkok – Stockholm: five flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

9. Bangkok – Sydney: four flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

10. Bangkok – Melbourne: four flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Regional

1. Bangkok – Tokyo (Narita): daily flights.

2. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): daily flights, starting 1 July 2022.

3. Bangkok – Nagoya: five flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

4. Bangkok – Osaka: daily flights.

5. Bangkok – Manila: daily flights.

6. Bangkok – Seoul: daily flights.

7. Bangkok – Taipei: four flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and daily flights starting 1 July 2022.

8. Bangkok – Hong Kong: daily flights.

9. Bangkok – Singapore: daily flights; and four flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday by TG409 starting 1 July 2022.

10. Bangkok – Jakarta: three flights per week every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; and daily flights starting 1 July 2022.

11. Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur: four flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; and daily flights starting 1 July 2022.

12. Bangkok – Dhaka: daily flights.

13. Bangkok – Chennai: five flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; and daily flights starting 2 July 2022.

14. Bangkok – Bengaluru (India): five flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; and daily flights starting 2 July 2022.

15. Bangkok – Delhi: daily flights.

16. Bangkok – Mumbai: daily flights.

17. Bangkok – Lahore: twice-weekly flights every Tuesday and Friday.

18. Bangkok – Islamabad: twice-weekly flights every Monday and Friday; and every Monday and Wednesday starting 1 May 2022.

19. Bangkok – Karachi: twice-weekly flights every Tuesday and Friday; and daily flights starting 1 May 2022.