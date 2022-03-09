HUA HIN, Thailand, 9 March 2022: The Centara World Masters Golf Championship has officially been confirmed for 8 to 14 May, with the hugely popular event slotting into the 2022 golf calendar as the biggest and richest tournament for club golfers in all of Asia.

In just a short space of time, the Centara World Masters has become one of Asia’s most anticipated golf events. Its 2022 return, following a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus, will be welcome news for golfers both in the region and worldwide.

Previous editions attracted golfers from both Asia and Oceania, as well as Iceland, France, Switzerland, Dubai, Canada and South Africa, to give the event a truly international flavour.

Open to golfers 35 years and over, the seventh instalment of the Centara World Masters will see prizes totalling USD30,000 up for grabs, played across a range of age and handicap divisions – a popular format that sees men and women golfers pitted against peers of a similar age and standard.







Across the six-day event, golfers will play the world-class Banyan Golf Club, Black Mountain Golf Club and Springfield Royal Country Club courses.

One of Thailand’s premier beach resort getaways, Hua Hin, has twice won the International Association of Golf Tour Operators Award for Asia Golf Destination of the Year (most recently in 2019).

Centara Hotels & Resorts, the tournament’s title sponsor, is Thailand’s leading hotel operator, with six brands, ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. Its 88 properties span all major Thai destinations, plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Oman, Qatar and the UAE.

Most golfers participating in the tournament will stay at the beachfront Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas.

Rated among Asia’s top heritage hotels, this colonial grande dame, set in vast and tropical verdant gardens by the sea, is the perfect place to relax and be pampered and an ideal base from which to stroll to sample the local sights and delights and to enjoy the finest courses in Thailand’s home of golf, Hua Hin.

As past instalments have shown, it is a stunning setting for the opening night welcome dinner, after-play 19th Hole festivities, and closing gala presentation dinner, complete with beer, wine, soft drinks and entertainment.

The Centara World Masters is a collaboration between Australian-based Go Golfing, which has been hosting World Masters Golf events around the world for 27 years, and Thailand-based Golfasian, which looks after more golfers travelling to Asia than any other golf tour operator.

“I am delighted to bring back the Centara World Masters and phenomenal golfing experiences in Hua Hin, Thailand,” said Golfasian Managing Director Mark Siegel, who is also the Centara World Masters Tournament co-director.

Siegel went on to say, “The 2022 edition will see players from over 30 countries participate in Asia’s largest amateur golf event, including protocols to ensure a safe and fun event for all.”

Go Golfing Founder and Centara World Masters Tournament Co-Director Peter McCarthy said, “Go Golfing is proud to again partner with Golfasian and Centara Hotels & Resorts, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chang, Coke and other partners to present the Centara Masters.

“Most golfers have lost two years of their travels, and we’ll be bringing a big contingent from Australia and New Zealand to join golfers from all over the globe. Our detailed Covid Zero Plans have delivered zero Covid cases at our six events so far this year, and the protocols for the Centara Masters are designed to ensure this event is Covid-free.

“Big on fun, we’ve added a Teams Championship to the program. Recruit a minimum of 5 friends or members from your club, and you’re in with a chance to win big prizes and bragging rights.

“The best five scores from your team members will count each day. You’ll also be able to personally design the caddy bib with your nickname, team name or country flag. Let your personality shine.”

Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Thirayuth Chirathivat said: “More than ever, we are proud to support the biggest club golf tournament in Asia, as we reintroduce Thailand to the world as a safe destination with the same warm hospitality Centara has always been known for.

“Our iconic Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin enjoys a long-standing reputation for the highest standards of service, and we can’t wait for the players and their families to enjoy it this May when this wonderful week of golf and entertainment returns.”

An extensive Covid Safe plan has been specifically developed for the event, encompassing accommodation, golf courses, catering, transport and all service suppliers, ensuring best-practice cleaning and sanitation.

For event and booking information, visit: https://www.thailandworldmasters.com/

Also visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/

(Your Stories source: Golfasian Centara)