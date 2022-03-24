PHUKET, 24 March 2022: Newly opened Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in Phuket and Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort have created special value-added deals for Thai residents and ex-pats for the Songkran holiday, 11 to 17 April 2022.

Both properties have announced special rates for the Thai New Year festive period that include breakfast for two adults and two children. The offer gives a THB600 dining credit per night, while youngsters under 12 eat free from the kid’s menu and stay free when sharing a room with parents. There’s also free WiFi, early check-in from 1000 and late check-out until 1600.









Guests choosing Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort can enjoy access to non-motorised water sports, family and kids’ activities, and free gym access. Prices for Songkran at Outrigger Khao Lak start at THB2999 net per night for a 40 sqm Deluxe Garden Balcony room, rising to THB5499 for a 73 sqm pool villa, with five room type options in between.

At Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in Phuket, guests have the option of using daily access to the Blue Tree Water Park instead of their THB600 dining credit each day. For Songkran at Outrigger Surin, rates start at THB2999 net, which includes an upgrade to a 40 sqm Surin Studio Room. The second option is an upgrade to the 70sqm Grand Surin Suite for THB3499. The top option is an upgrade to a 50sqm Plunge Pool Suite for THB3999 per night.







Both properties are SHA Plus Certified and are part of Outrigger’s Clean Commitment.

Outrigger Area general manager for Thailand Tony Pedroni said: “For guests who are not sure which property to go for at Songkran and beyond, I would say Outrigger Surin Beach has a boutique resort feel, exceptional dining at Nalu Bar & Grill and is centrally located for a variety of Phuket experiences.

“Outrigger Khao Lak is a bigger, more self-contained resort, surrounded by nature, a bit quieter and perhaps more suitable for families with kids,” he said.

Outside the peak demand Songkran period 11 to 17 April, Outrigger is adding even more value by giving THB500 off the above rates per night for stays from now until 30 June 2022.

For terms and conditions check out the fact sheets here: Outrigger Surin Beach Resort

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zdcHW3hnA22LoDbUYOq49o05gz_tV–E/view?ct=t%28Outrigger+Resorts+Special+Songkran+Offers%29

Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rytwhCSIGaX442ToAqlo41fHLw45ys6A/view?ct=t%28Outrigger+Resorts+Special+Songkran+Offers%29

Email: reservations.khaolak@outrigger.com or reservations.surin@outrigger.com. Or call +66 76 324 590.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER KHAO LAK BEACH RESORT

In Khao Lak, a 90-minute drive north of Phuket airport, the 158-key Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort sits on Bang Sak Beach, a long stretch of fine sand coastline with uninterrupted views of the Andaman Sea. The property’s room portfolio includes 12 suites and villas. There are two restaurants, a bar, an expansive pool with ocean views, massage cabanas, and a new kids’ club and fitness centre. Popular local activities include elephant trekking, canoeing, forest and waterfall discoveries.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER SURIN BEACH RESORT IN PHUKET

In Phuket, 30-minutes south of the international airport, the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort is an elegant 60-room boutique property on the edge of the powder-white sands of Surin Beach, within walking distance of an array of dining, shopping and entertainment venues. The resort features a surf-inspired restaurant and bar, two swimming pools, fitness studio and spa. Half of the rooms are in higher categories, including spacious plunge-pool and two-level suites.

