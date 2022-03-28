BANGKOK, 24 March 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, invites travellers to immerse in an exciting city and tropical beach destinations with seven-night experiential stays in Thailand.

The “Thailand Rediscovered” packages offer travellers the chance to enjoy a full or half board meal plan in Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, Hua Hin, or Bangkok, complete with a choice of activities for guests to immerse in the local culture and experience more of the destination.









Since March 2022, fully vaccinated travellers have enjoyed the freedom to rediscover the Kingdom following a government policy of a negative RT-PCR test result on Day 1 of arrival. On Day 5, all travellers are required to upload self-administered ATK test results on the MorChana app. Gust arriving from overseas can include the Test & Go add-on with their bookings.

Rediscover Thailand offers are available to book and stay from now until 31 October 2022. Rates start from THB 44,605++ for a 7-night stay for two guests, and CentaraThe1 members enjoy 15% savings.

Phuket Rediscovered

Enjoy the ultimate island experience with a 7-night stay at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket and Maikhao Dream Villa Resort and Spa, Centara Boutique Collection. At Centara Grand Beach Resort, relax in the privacy of a pool suite or pool villa, and enjoy the comforts of a full-board stay and a choice of activities, which can include a spa indulgence, Muay Thai or Thai cooking classes. Further north along the sunset coast, Maikhao Dream Villa Resort invites guests to fully unwind with a half-board offer in a choice of 1- to 3-bedroom pool villas, enhanced with complimentary Thai dessert cooking and yoga classes, plus daily paddleboard and kayak rentals to reconnect with nature. From THB 52,500++ net.

Krabi Rediscovered

Nestled within its secluded bay with exclusive access by the resort’s private boat, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi offers the ultimate 7-night beach escape enhanced with a full-board meal plan and roundtrip airport transfers. Spend carefree days on the white sands of Pai Plong Bay, then rejuvenate at the resort’s tranquil spa. Explore the striking cliffs and limestone islands of Krabi on a complimentary excursion tour with a choice of Phi Phi Island Trip, Four Islands Trip, or Hong Island Trip. From THB 63,000++ net.

Hua Hin Rediscovered

Experience the legendary seaside charm of Thailand’s best-loved beach town with a half-board stay in a pool villa, complete with private roundtrip transfers to and from Bangkok. At Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, learn more about the storied history of the classic colonial-style beach resort with a Hotel Heritage Tour, and enjoy the bygone age of elegance with an exquisite afternoon tea set. A Thai cooking class invites guests to share a taste of the destination with loved ones long after the stay. From THB 75,000++ net.

Pattaya Rediscovered

Immerse in a world of wonders with a full-board stay at Thailand’s favourite family resort destination – Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, a Lost World-themed resort featuring a jungled water park with pools, waterfalls, water slides, and a lazy river. At the beachfront resort’s new The Lost World Adventure Land, families enjoy an expansive three-level playground complete with slides, trampolines, and digging pit, as well as aerial courses and obstacle courses in the sky. From THB 97,650++ net.

Bangkok Rediscovered

Immerse in the sights and sounds of Bangkok with a full-board stay in the heart of the city at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, complete with roundtrip airport transfers. After a full day exploring the city’s best shopping, guests continue living the high life with complimentary chilled bubbly at one of the world’s highest alfresco Champagne bars atop the hotel. For relaxation, travellers unwind with an aromatherapy spa treatment or enjoy an extended soak in their Club Suite bathtub overlooking the city skyline. From THB 69,300++ net.

Thailand Rediscovered makes it easy to book holidays in Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, Hua Hin, and Bangkok. Stay anytime from now until 31 October 2022.

More details on package inclusions can be found at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/thailand-rediscovered