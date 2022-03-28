Visit Maldives joins Brussels Travel Fair

BRUSSELS, 28 March 2022: Visit Maldives joined the in-person Brussels Holiday Fair 2022, 24 to 27 March 2022.

The Brussels Holiday Fair is the leading national tourism fair in Belgium, serving the travel trade and travel consumers for more than 60 years.

Four industry partners joined MMPRC at the Brussels Travel Fair.

After a two-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the show returned, attracting 350 exhibitors and 800 sub-exhibitors.

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) that operates under the Visit Maldives brand-led travel firms and resorts from the Maldives to conduct meetings and network with key members of the travel trade community during the show week.

The Maldives has welcomed 219 travellers from Belgium up to 12 January 2022 and with markets opening again, the agency is organising media familiarisation trips and social and digital media campaigns.

The Maldives has also eased travel restrictions imposed on tourists. Earlier this month, the Maldives ended the need to present a Covid-19 PCR negative result upon arrival for fully vaccinated travellers. It also lifted on 13 March the national public health emergency declaration, imposed in response to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. It opens the way to ease travel restrictions further.

Late last year, the Maldives secured the title World’s Leading Destination at the 2021 World Travel Awards, the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title.