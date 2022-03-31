Arabian Travel Market launches 2022 exhibitor awards

DUBAI, 31 March 2022: Arabian Travel Market 2022 exhibitors will pull out all the stops to showcase their business flair as they vie for ATM’s Best Stand Awards 2022.

The awards will recognise the creative design, people skills and the business-friendly appeal of exhibiting companies’ stands at the annual showcase, which will be taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 9 to 12 May 2022.

Arabian Travel Market, Exhibition Director ME Danielle Curtis said: “Arabian Travel Market would not be the huge success it is without the incredible amount of effort and investment that goes into creating and manning the exhibitor stands at the show.

“Since its inception, the award programme has not only recognised exhibitor’s efforts but has also encouraged exciting, fresh and creative stands.”

This year, the five categories will be – Best Stand Design, Best Stand for Doing Business, Best Stand Feature, Best New Stand, Best Stand at ATM Travel Tech, and the People’s Choice Award.

Judging will take place on day two of the show (Tuesday 10 May), with the winners announced on day three (Wednesday 11 May), with the panel comprising journalists and industry speakers, such as Paul Clifford, ITP Hospitality Group Editor and Philip Wooller, Area Director MEA at global hospitality research company STR.

“With more than 2,000 exhibiting companies spread across 10 exhibition halls, the judging panel will have a lot of ground to cover,” added Curtis.

Now in its 29th year and working in collaboration with the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) – formerly the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) – ATM show highlights in 2022 will include, among others, a destination summit focused on the key source market of India, as well as Saudi Arabia.

Previously called Travel Forward, the revamped and rebranded ATM Travel Tech event will take place on the ATM Travel Tech Stage, hosting seminars, debates and presentations, as well as the inaugural ATM Draper-Aladdin Start-up Competition.

The dedicated ARIVALDubai@ATM forum, meanwhile, will cover current and future trends for tour operators and attractions, focusing on growing business through marketing, technology, distribution, thought leadership and executive-level connections.

ATM will once again play an integral role in Arabian Travel Week, a festival of events dedicated to enabling travel professionals from all over the world to collaborate and shape the recovery of the Middle East travel industry through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events.