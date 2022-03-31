Thailand tops Agoda searches

BANGKOK, 31 March 2022: Agoda’s latest search data places Thailand top of the global charts as the number one most searched destination for travel in the next six months.

Since last year, the country has seen a steady increase in international visitor traffic, with Agoda search data reflecting a 500% spike in interest in the first quarter of the new year to date.

Travellers from Japan represent the top source market and the keenest return to Thailand, followed by the US (second) and Singapore (third).

European markets follow closely behind with the UK (4), France (5) and Switzerland (6), while other departure cities in South Korea (7), the Maldives (8), the Philippines (9) and Indonesia (10), round up the top 10.

“While the Thai government has made great efforts to help streamline the booking experience for travellers gearing to get back out there, with Test & Go, Sandbox and Thailand Pass, it can be daunting and time-consuming for international travellers to keep track of these requirements, and the processes needed. That’s why Agoda has worked on integrating its booking data seamlessly to the Thailand Pass platform in order to help travellers upload booking details automatically, reducing the room for human error,” said Agoda Chief Commercial Officer Damien Pfirsch.

Agoda is offered as a check box option on the Thailand Pass application page. Once a user enters their booking ID, the system immediately pulls all data needed and will autofill the application form. Customers will receive instant booking validation and clear instructions on the next steps – helping to speed up the review process.

For more information, visit https://www.agoda.com/thailandreopens.