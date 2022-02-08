Thomas Cook India resume package holidays

MUMBAI, 8 February 2022: We are not out of the Covid-19 woods yet, but Indians are displaying strong pent up demand and increasing confidence to book overseas travel again, according to Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company, SOTC Travel.

Both companies have launched special inclusive holidays featuring top domestic and international destinations.

They announced this week the relaunch of tours to Europe, Dubai, Maldives, Egypt, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Goa.

Thomas Cook (India) president & country head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said: “With the opening of Europe and UK, our customers can once again book Europe-UK holidays for the upcoming school spring break and summer vacations.”