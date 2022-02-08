BANGKOK, 8 February 2022: With the recent resumption of the Test & Go application for arrivals in Bangkok, Emirates is offering special fares for travels to popular destinations across Europe and the US.

Travellers will be able to enjoy a safe and stress-free travel with flexible booking options and free multi-risk travel insurance with COVID-19 cover, as Emirates continues to offer secure travel experiences to Emirates’ quickly growing global network.

Currently, Emirates has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations worldwide, with 21 weekly passenger flights from Bangkok to Dubai and 11 weekly passenger flights from Phuket to Dubai.

Travellers in Thailand can look forward to flight deals to Europe and the US with return fares starting at only THB 18,280 in Economy Class and THB 51,895 in Business Class. These special fares are available for bookings made until 27 February 2022, valid for travel between 10 February 2022 and 30 November 2022.

Featured destinations and starting fares include:

DESTINATION Economy Class Fares From (THB) Business Class Fares From (THB) Zurich 18,280 63,570 Amsterdam 18,760 57,900 Paris 20,025 63,445 Frankfurt 20,755 51,895 London 21,840 68,940 New York 26,745 79,905 Chicago 27,445 89,205 Los Angeles 29,545 96,705

*Terms and conditions apply.

In addition, passengers travelling with Emirates Airlines can be ensured that their health and wellbeing are kept as a top priority, with Emirates comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also been building on its contactless technology offering and has scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers with even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, its covid-19 medical travel insurance, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/

For more information about Thailand’s Test & Go, Sand Box and related travel requirements, visit https://tp.consular.go.th/