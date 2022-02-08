Regent Seven Seas offer suite upgrade

SINGAPORE, 8 February 2022: Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched Upgrade Your Horizon, where guests can enjoy a Two-Category Suite Upgrade, up to a Penthouse Suite, when making a booking by 28 February 2022.

The upgrade gives guests additional perks, such as a free one-night pre-cruise hotel stay when elevated to a Concierge Suite or a personal butler when staying in a Penthouse Suite.

More than 260 voyages apply, including cruises through April 2024 sailing to Africa, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America and more.

Guests from Asia will also benefit from a low 7.5% deposit.

World Cruises, Grand Voyages and sailings aboard Seven Seas Grandeur are not included in the Upgrade Your Horizon offer.