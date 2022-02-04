Singapore cruise season starts early

SINGAPORE, 4 February 2022: International guests can sail on Royal Caribbean International’s Spectrum of the Seas starting 11 April 2022 when the ship arrives in Singapore six months earlier than previously scheduled.

Sailings are now open for bookings starting just a week before the Easter holiday, 15 to 18 April. Cruise fans can book an Ocean Getaway three or four-night cruise on Spectrum of the Seas.

“We have seen incredible demand for Royal Caribbean cruise holidays in Singapore. Having hosted more than 178,000 Singapore residents since we restarted cruising, bringing Spectrum six months early is truly exciting, said Royal Caribbean International vice president and managing director Asia-Pacific Angie Stephen.

Guests who book their vacation on Spectrum on or before 31 March 2022 can benefit from the Royal Caribbean’s Cruise with Confidence programme, allowing changes and cancellations up to 48 hours before their cruise sets sail. As long as holidaymakers cancel at least 48 hours before their sail date, they will receive a Future Cruise Credit. The credit is valid for future bookings on or before 30 September 2022, for sailings departing before 31 December 2022, or one year from the original sailing date, whichever is later.

(Source: Royal Caribbean International)