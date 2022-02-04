New airport opens in the Maldives

SINGAPORE, 4 February 2022: Accessibility to resorts in the Maldives’ Lhaviyani Atoll will dramatically improve with the opening of Madivaru Airport later this month.

Domestic flights to and from Male’s Velana International Airport to Madivaru Airport will take just 25 minutes. Up until now, Lhaviyani has been served only by seaplanes, with operations limited to daylight flights. Travellers also departed from a different terminal at the country’s gateway airport Velana.

The flight schedule will commence with three flights daily scheduled that connect with international flights to ensure minimal wait times for travellers.

Kuredu Holdings Pvt Ltd is developing Madivaru Airport. It will be managed by the national airline Maldivian, following a management agreement signed by Mohamed Moosa, chairman of Champa Brothers Maldives Pvt Ltd & co-owner of Crown & Champa Resorts, one of the owners of luxury resorts Kudadoo Maldives Private Island and Hurawalhi Island Resort, as well as Kuredu, Komandoo and Innahura (Crown & Champa Resorts). The airport project included land reclamation from Madivaru’s lagoon, construction of a 1200 metre-long runway and a passenger terminal.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island is a private island comprising 15 overwater ocean residences, while Hurawalhi Island Resort Maldives is an adults-only resort known for its 5.8 Underwater Restaurant.

Tickets for Maldivian flights from Velena International Airport to Madivaru Airport can be purchased directly from Kudadoo Maldives Private Island and Hurawalhi Island Resort, as well as Kuredu, Komandoo and Innahura (Crown & Champa Resorts).

Domestic flights between Velana and Madivaru airports are scheduled to connect travellers arriving in the Maldives on the following international flights: