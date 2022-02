BANGKOK, 21 February 2022: Best Western Hotels & Resorts offers sakura season travellers a 25% discount at member hotels in Japan.

The Japan Spring Blossom Sale runs from 23 February to 31 March 2022 for stays booked any time until 31 May 2022, and enjoy a 15% discount on the hotel’s best rate. Best Western Rewards members gain an additional 5% off.

The deal is valid at participating Best Western Hotels in Japan, including properties in Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka and Okinawa.