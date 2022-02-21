Regent of the Seas resumes European sailings

SINGAPORE, 21 February 2022: Wearing a mask will no longer be compulsory on Regent Seven Seas Cruises, starting 1 March.

Passengers will still need to show a recent (72 hours) negative PCR test result to board ships, but they will no longer need to undergo testing at the pier when boarding.

After a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the cruise line returns to European waters. Two ships – Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor – will sail to iconic cities such as St Petersburg, Monte Carlo, Copenhagen, Amalfi, Oporto and Liepaja during 2022 and 2023.

European cruises

Rome – Athens – Venice, departs 6 August 2022. Seven Seas Explorer 36 nights.

Rome – Venice – Monte Carlo, departs 2 October 2022. Seven Seas Voyager 19 nights.

Venice – Istanbul, departs 7 October 2022. Seven Seas Explorer 24 nights.

Barcelona – London, departs 9 May 2023. Seven Seas Splendor 14 nights.

Copenhagen – Stockholm, departs 30 June 2023. Seven Seas Splendor 10 nights.

Venice – Athens, departs 20 October 2023. Seven Seas Splendor. 10 nights.