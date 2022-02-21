Club Med welcomes travellers back to Bintan

SINGAPORE, 21 February 2022: Club Med confirmed at the weekend the reopening of Club Med Bintan on 8 March after cross-border travel restrictions closed travel to Bintan for close to two years.

The decision to reopen the resort follows the Singapore government’s introduction of the Bintan-Batam-Singapore travel corridor.

Bintan Island is a short 55-minute ferry ride from Singapore’s Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal. Club Med Bintan stands on a 2.4 km private beach overlooking the South China Sea.

“Since the announcement of the quarantine-free travel corridor by Indonesia, we have seen an 83% increase in web traffic from Singaporean travellers within just three days,” said Club Med chief executive officer, East and South Asia & Pacific markets Rachael Harding. “Similarly, bookings for the resort also increased by four times during the same period. We anticipate that with this new announcement from Singapore, the surge will be even greater.”

Over the last two years, Club Med focused on enhancing the resort’s offerings and re-skilling staff in preparation for Club Med Bintan’s reopening.

It involved the introduction of Club Med’s Safe Together guest assurance programme with the support of Ecolab, a global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services.