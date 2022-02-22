JLL expands Asia Pacific team

SINGAPORE, 22 February 2022: JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announces several new strategic hires in its Advisory and Asset Management business in Japan and Singapore.

JLL announced the appointment of Kuraudo Ohashi as executive vice president, head of advisory, hotels & hospitality group, Japan. In the newly created role, he will report to Takahiro Tsujikawa, senior managing director, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, Japan, based in Tokyo.

His appointment follows the establishment of a dedicated Asset Management and Advisory presence in Japan in September 2021 by JLL. The decision was driven by heightened activity in the Japanese market and the requirements of many hotels to maintain cash flow, upgrade facilities and reposition strategies during and post-pandemic.

Ohashi joins JLL from Mori Trust in Japan, where he was manager, responsible for the company’s hotel and resort business division.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group’s Japan Advisory and Asset Management team has been further bolstered by the hiring of Asuka Takahashi, who joins the firm as vice president, advisory and asset management.

In Singapore, the firm continues with the regional expansion of its advisory and asset management business. Pierre Marechal has joined the firm as vice president, asset management, Asia Pacific. His responsibilities include asset management support regionally, initially focusing on Singapore and the Maldives.

He comes to JLL following two decades of experience in operational and commercial roles in hotels across Europe, Oceania, Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean. Before JLL, he was the co-founder and director of RevUp Pro and managing director of Beary Good Ventures. He also brings experience from Travelodge Hotels Asia and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has completed transactions over the last five years, valued at USD83 billion worldwide.