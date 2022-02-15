Radisson opens Pondicherry Bay

HONG KONG, 15 February 2022: Radisson Hotel Group announced Monday the opening of Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay in the coastal fishing village of Arikamedu in Pondicherry, India.

Situated between a lagoon and the Bay of Bengal, the hotel will target business, leisure, and MICE travellers. This opening makes Radisson the first international hotel brand to operate in the union territory of Pondicherry – which is increasingly becoming an item on the must-visit list for Indian travellers.

“2021 was a milestone year for us at Radisson Hotel Group as we successfully opened our 100th hotel in India. With the onset of 2022, we continue our ambitious five-year expansion plan as we add Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay to our portfolio…We look forward to strengthening our footprint in India by introducing hotels and resorts that offer an elevated guest experience with a significant focus on design and architecture,” said Radisson Hotel Group managing director and vice president operations, South Asia Zubin Saxena.

Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay is conveniently located within a 20-minute drive from Pondicherry’s train and bus stations. Pondicherry’s domestic airport is 11 km from the property, while Chennai International Airport is 150 km by road.

The resort features chalets and private villas across five categories, including chalet with balcony – garden view, chalet with balcony – lagoon view, chalet with verandah – garden view, chalet with verandah – lagoon view and villa with private pool.

The hotel group named Alexander Vajaravel as the general manager at Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay.