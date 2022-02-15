Year of the Tiger: APAC tourism returns

SINGAPORE, 15 February 2022: Skyscanner’s Travel Insight data reveals positive momentum and strong uplifts in international demand to APAC, following the recent relaxation of border restrictions in many of the region’s countries.

International bookings* in January to Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines are up, showing strong signs of pent-up demand.

Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines have seen recent surges in demand as some of the latest countries to relax restrictions on foreign visitors.

Countries such as Thailand and Singapore have seen sustained demand after relaxing restrictions in Q4 2021 but also see month on month increases as a positive sign for returning traveller confidence.

Demand to Australia is also high following the border announcement last week.

Vietnam +299% MoM vs December

Top inbound origins:

USA

Germany

Australia

UK

Japan

Indonesia +98% MoM vs December, Bali (+104% MoM) and Jakarta (+88% MoM)

Top inbound origins:

UK

Netherlands

France

Germany

Spain

Malaysia +67% MoM vs December

Top inbound origins:

UK

Singapore

Australia

Netherlands

Germany

Philippines +48% MoM vs December

Top inbound origins:

UK

UAE

USA

Germany

Saudi Arabia

Thailand +28% MoM vs December

Top inbound origins:

UK

Germany

Israel

Russia

Netherlands

Singapore +19% MoM vs December

Top inbound origins:

UK

Germany

Australia

South Korea

India

Australia +199% (7 February vs 6 February)

Top inbound origins:

UK

India

Germany

Ireland

“The latest border re-opening announcements in the Asia Pacific alongside easing of some restrictions at the beginning of the year have resulted in positive travel demand, providing a boost to the industry during a crucial period for seasonal travel,” commented Skyscanner senior regional director for Asia Pacific Paul Whiteway.

“Skyscanner’s flight data analysis shows increased international travel bookings to key destinations in the region and strong signs of sustained momentum. The re-opening of Australia’s border to international visitors this week is another huge milestone for the tourism industry, and our early analysis reveals that many travellers across the globe are already planning their trips for the immediate future.”

He concluded: “From Skyscanner’s global footprint, we’ve seen that when restrictions do ease, travellers react and are willing to adapt to new measures to be able to travel internationally again. Over the coming weeks, we will see markets react to the news, airlines announcing new schedules and building capacity to allow the return of international travel at scale. Travel providers acknowledge that it’s in their best interest to make travel accessible and they will likely continue to offer good value and flexibility in order to meet growing demand and remain competitive. Coupling this with reassurance and further clarity on the latest restrictions and travel requirements will be the key to maintaining momentum and rebuilding traveller confidence.”

* Based on redirects – a proxy for a booking. This is when Skyscanner sends a traveller to a travel provider to book a flight. Volumes analysed for return, international economy flights for travel in 2022 from all countries using redirect data from Jan 2022 comparing MoM volumes to Dec 2021, analysed on 7 February. For Australia, analysis is based on daily redirects on 7 February 2022, compared to 6 February.