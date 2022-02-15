Oceania Cruises launches upgrade sale

SINGAPORE, 15 February 2022: Oceania Cruises, a culinary and destination-focused cruise line, is launching its Exclusive Upgrade Sale from 17 to 23 February for bookings on selected itineraries in 2022 and 2023.

Guests can enjoy a four-category stateroom upgrade at no additional cost when booking one of the 38 destination sailings traversing the Mediterranean, Baltic, northern Europe and the French Riviera, as well as locales throughout the Caribbean and Alaska.

Travellers can also take advantage of Oceania Cruises’ Reduced 50% Deposits, which is available until 31 March 2022, for even greater flexibility when booking their next cruise holiday. A preview of applicable sailings was posted on online 14 February, before bookings officially open for sale on 17 February 2022.

The Exclusive Upgrade Sale allows guests to enjoy complimentary category upgrades. This includes the Penthouse Suite, which can be enjoyed for the same price as a Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom for a limited time.

Voyages aboard Nautica and Regatta

Nautica resumes sailing on 1 April 2022, while Regatta returns to sail three new Tahiti itineraries. The debut of Nautica and the re-start of Regatta herald the completion of a USD100 million plus rebuild of the brand’s four 684-guest Regatta class ships and the brand’s full return to service, with all six ships sailing worldwide.

Exclusive upgrade sale itinerary highlights

Turkish & Hellenic Gems – Athens to Istanbul – 4 to 11 May 2022. Mediterranean Vintages – Barcelona to Lisbon – 3 to 13 October 2022.

Icons of Greece & Italy – Rome to Athens – 4 to 11 May 2023.

Baltic Marvels – Copenhagen to Stockholm – 14 to 21 June 2023.