Radisson closed 2021 on a high note

HONG KONG, 23 February 2022: Radisson Hotel Group added 137 new hotels to its portfolio in 2021 to reach 191 operational hotels, with China playing a pivotal role in the expansion.

In partnership with Jin Jiang International and its subsidiaries, the Group signed 122 new hotels and resorts in China, covering four brands in the market.





The Group also signed 15 hotels in key markets in the region, such as Australia and India.

Radisson Hotel Group’s core brands expanded their footprint with the signing of Radisson Collection Hotel, Yangtze Shanghai. Six upscale Radisson and upper-upscale Radisson Blu properties were signed in China and India, including Radisson Hotel, Beijing Daxing Airport, Radisson Blu Hotel Changyuan and Radisson Blu Resort & Spa New Gurugram. In the upper-midscale sector, four new Park Inn by Radisson hotels were added in India, located in Vellore, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Jharkhand.

Radisson Individuals, a category described as a “soft brand” (affiliated properties), continue to attract independent hotels and small chains seeking global representation and awareness while retaining their independence and flexibility.

The brand expanded into new destinations across India, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, with four properties added to the portfolio. This includes the Grand Papua Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

Radisson Collection made its debut in the Asia Pacific with the opening of five fantastic properties in China, located in Shanghai, Nanjing and Wuxi. Other key openings included Radisson Blu Resort Vishakhapatnam, Radisson Hotel Tianjin Aqua City, Park Plaza Beijing, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, The Oasis Mussoorie, a member of Radisson Individuals, and Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali, which marked this cutting-edge concept’s first operational hotel in India. Radisson Hotel Group’s Asia Pacific portfolio now totals 365 properties – 191 operational and 174 under development.