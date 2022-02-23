Hong Kong scuttles Scoot flights

HONG KONG, 23 February 2022: Scoot has halted seat sales on its flights to Hong Kong until 7 March following a flight ban after passengers disembarking in Hong Kong tested positive for Covid 19 last week.

Singapore Airlines’ low-cost carrier became the latest airline to have its flights banned for two weeks following KLM Royal Dutch Airlines currently banned by Hong Kong’s Department of Health until 6 March.

The loss of the Scoot flight is a blow for Hong Kong and Singapore. Both are keen to revive business travel between the two aviation hubs.

Bloomberg said the move severs one of the last air links between the two Asian financial hubs. The route was one of the busiest in the world before the pandemic hit.

A check of Scoot’s website shows the earliest booking date is now 7 March. Scoot was operating a daily service.

The ban comes after Hong Kong authorities blocked Singapore Airlines from flying to the city for two weeks from 16 February after too many passengers tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival.

Cathay flew just one service to and from Singapore in February and will fly just one next month, on 19 March, according to its website. Before the pandemic struck, the two hubs mustered more than 250 monthly flights.