Bali reopens to all nationalities

BALI, 2 February 2022: Bali gets the green light to reopen its doors to all international tourists starting 4 February, according to a statement made by the country’s tourism minister, Sandiaga Uno.

He made the announcement on Monday during his virtual weekly press briefing. First reported by Bali Sun online news, the tourism minister confirmed the island would open to all international visitors starting this Friday.

Visa and health insurance requirements will be released by the opening date. Travellers will still need to comply with the current quarantine and testing rules in Bali. Vaccinated travellers need to quarantine for five to seven days.

Other requirements such as reinstating the visa-on-arrival scheme are still pending a government decision. Until the visa and health rules are clarified and a review of quarantine rules takes place, the reopening will have a slow start.

International travellers will be able to enter the island on either direct or connecting flights. Garuda Indonesia has already confirmed it will resume direct flights from Narita Tokyo, Japan to Bali, and travellers will also be able to travel to Jakarta on Garuda and then connect with flights to Bali.

Singapore Airlines says it will resume daily flights to Bali from Singapore on 16 February.

On a limited scale that was not particularly successful, Bali officially reopened to visitors from a shortlist of approved countries last October, but only on direct flights. The list included China, New Zealand, and Japan, but very few flights landed in Bali.

