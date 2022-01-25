Travelport delivers new retailing tools

SINGAPORE, 25 January 2022: Travelport introduced the latest update to its next-generation platform, Travelport+, last week to pave the way to modernize the booking experience and make it easier for agents to offer more choices to their travellers.

The evolution of Travelport+ tools and agency capabilities continues with simplified access to enriched travel content from multiple sources, including New Distribution Capability (NDC) standard content.

Travelport is the first and only global distribution system (GDS) to sign NDC content distribution deals with all three major European airline groups (Air France-KLM, International Airlines Group (IAG), and Lufthansa Group). The company continues to expand its NDC connections with more than 16 airlines worldwide, including American Airlines, Emirates, Qantas, and Singapore Airlines.

Simplified Trip Management

Customers using the latest version of Travelport’s desktop tool, Smartpoint, can access a suite of features aimed at simplifying everyday tasks. Enhancements include more customized itinerary quotes in Trip Quote as well as faster Assisted Ticketing capabilities that streamline complex ticketing and exchange tasks for agents.

Travelport has also launched a new Trip Manager portal on Travelport+, offering travellers the ability to service their own trip, and carry out fast, easy transactions on the go. The self-service option for travellers using the new portal allows agencies to preserve resources while providing travellers with an improved experience with the ability to easily add extras to their trip.

Agencies can better manage the hotel bookings they sell with a simple self-service rules engine, the Content Optimizer. This tool complements previous improvements to fare management tools so that agencies can easily create and customize their own content rules.