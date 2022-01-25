BANGKOK 25 January 2022: Emirates has launched a new offer for passengers visiting Dubai with friends and family when booking flights by 6 February 2022.

Two or more passengers travelling to Dubai from 24 January to 30 April 2022 can save 25% on fares when travelling together.

This special offer is valid for two or more travellers who book a return trip via emirates.com to Dubai in Economy or Business Class between 24 January 2022 and 6 February 2022 on the same booking reference. The offer is also available via travel and call centre agents and Emirates Retail shops.

Experience Dubai with Emirates

In addition to this exclusive new offer, there are plenty more ways to save on your Dubai getaway with Emirates and take advantage of its incredible winter sun, beaches, outdoor dining and events including:

Free Emirates Expo Pass: It’s an amazing time to travel to Dubai with the much-anticipated Expo 2020 mega-event taking place until 31 March 2022. Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the final two months of Expo 2020, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. For more information on this promotion, please visit the dedicated offer page.

My Emirates Pass – Expo Edition: Customers travelling to or via Dubai anytime until 31 March 2022, get to explore the city for less with My Emirates Pass Expo 2020 Dubai. Enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass.

Emirates has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations and currently operates 21 weekly passenger flights from Bangkok to Dubai, and seven weekly passenger flights from Phuket to Dubai. Four additional weekly flights from HKT-DXB will be added beginning 1 February 2022.

Customers can book their holiday to Dubai, including other Expo-themed packages through Emirates Holidays. Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they’re away.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai visit:

https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/