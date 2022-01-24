Tourism Malaysia promotions resume in Europe

PUTRAJAYA, 24 January 2022: Tourism Malaysia kicked off its promotional calendar in Europe at the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR 2022) at IFEMA MADRID, Spain, with the target to woo back international tourists, especially from the long-haul markets.

The 42nd edition of FITUR 2022 that convened 19 to 23 January marked the 20-year milestone of Malaysia’s participation in this important trade fair for inbound and outbound markets in the Iberian Peninsula and the gateway to Latin America.







Leading the Malaysian delegation at FITUR 2022 is Tourism Malaysia International Promotions Division (America, Europe & Oceania) senior deputy director Noor Azlan Abu Bakar.

The promotion focused on the Langkawi International Tourism Bubble and sustainable tourism destinations to continue promoting public awareness and encourage trade visitors to discover more about Malaysia. Tour companies Exo Travel and Vive Malaysia joined the promotion from the private sector.

The previous special edition of FITUR 2021, which focused on tourism recovery, was the first fair held in Europe since the pandemic and attended by over 62,000 visitors with the participation of 5,000 companies from 55 countries around the world.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato’ Zainuddin Abdul Wahab said: “We are excited to participate in FITUR 2022 at Madrid, which is also home to the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). FITUR continues to be an important platform for us to network with the travel trade, airlines, and media.”

Spanish tourist arrivals to Malaysia recorded a positive 3.2% growth of 42,267 in 2018 to 43,616 in 2019, with MYR 182 million in tourism receipts.

(Source: Bernama)