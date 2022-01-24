Book with Amy for an extra discount

BANGKOK 24 January 2022: Thai Vietjet encourages passengers to use the Amy Live Chat feature by offering a discount of THB 50 when pre-booking baggage through the chat service.

Amy is the airline’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that the airline has recently introduced, which can simulate instant conversation with passengers online, offering optimal interaction experiences and more convenient communication.

To receive the special discount when pre-booking baggage, passengers can contact Amy through direct message on Line Official Account ‘ThaiVietjet’, Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand, via Twitter @ThaiVietjet, and webchat at www.vietjetair.com. Then, choose the language you prefer. Click on the “Main Menu” tab, tap on “Baggage”, and choose “Contact Agent”. Then, inform an agent of your booking number and the weight of baggage allowance you prefer. The special promotion runs until 31 January 2022.

Passengers can book flight tickets to travel on Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flights’ network in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani, cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, together with a flight from Chiang Rai to Hat Yai via Amy Live Chat.